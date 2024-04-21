8.4 C
PDP 'll continue to operate with humility, modesty to instill pride in Nigerians- Gov Bala Mohammed assures

PDP 'll continue to operate with humility, modesty to instill pride in Nigerians- Gov Bala Mohammed assures
Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors’Forum, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has said that governors under the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are united and poised to give support to all elected officials for the growth development of Nigeria.

Mohammed was speaking during the PDP caucus meeting held in Abuja where he reiterated the confidence of the Forum on the leadership of the Party, appreciating and recognising the performance of the National Working Committee (NWC) and the Board of Trustees (BoT).

Governor Mohammed added that the PDP strives with unpretentiousness and modesty to evoke pride in the citizens, in addition to liberating them from the hunger, destitution and adversity caused by the negligence of the ruling party.

While assuring the attendees of the Forum’s commitment to leaving behind legacies, Mohammed added that they will continue to persist in endorsing the Party’s leadership to ensure cohesion, advancement and effective governance prevail.

