INEC Declares Binani First Female Governor In Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday morning declared Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani the first-ever female governor in Nigeria after she won the gubernatorial election in Adamawa State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari, made the declaration following the supplementary election that was held on Saturday, April 15th.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Binani, beat her counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and sitting governor, Umaru Fintiri, in the supplementary polls.

Results from 10 out of the 20 local government areas had been declared while the exercise was adjourned until 11 a.m.

However, Ari announced the final result an hour before the scheduled time.

Governor Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was leading before the pronouncement was made.

Some PDP supporters in the hall had protested why the announcement was made by the Adamawa REC instead of the returning officer.

The supplementary elections were held in 2,660 polling units and 185 local councils across the 24 states of the federation.

Two governorship seats and 94 legislative seats were up for grabs in the elections, which were re-run in the affected areas.

