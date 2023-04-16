Breaking News: INEC Says It Did Not Declare Sen Binani Winner Of Adamawa Guber

By
247ureports
-
Advertisement

Below is INEC’s response to the news of INEC’s declaration of Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani as winner of Adamawa Guber election.

The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) even when the process has clearly not been concluded.

2. The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void and of no effect. Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended.

3. The REC, Returning Officer and all involved are hereby invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately. Detailed statement to follow shortly. Barr. Festus Okoye National Commissioner, Information & Voter Education

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here