Gunmen abduct yet another a traditional ruler in Kogi state

BY SULE TAHIR

A traditional ruler Pa David Obadofin of Aghara in Kabba- Bunu local government area in Kogi state has been reported kidnap by unidentified Gunmen.

The gunmen on Monday, April 10, 2023, also abducted one other person along with the traditional ruler and killed a woman identified as Madam Toyin Onare.

It was gathered that Chief Obadofin, a major Cashew farmer, and one of his boys were seated in front of his house enjoying the cool breeze when a staccato of gunshots jolted them to alert. This later threw the village into total confusion.

Toyin, a widow who had gone to lend a hand on the farm received a bullet. Promptly, the gunmen whisked the traditional ruler and Temidayo, another farm hand to the bush, abandoning the poor widow in a pool of blood. One person however escaped, to tell the story.

Toyin was rushed to the hospital in Kabba, the headquarters of the LGA, about 35 minutes’ drive away. Unfortunately, she was confirmed dead on arrival.

