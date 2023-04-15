Ebonyi: LP State Assembly Aspirant, 3 Others Arrested Over Murder Of PDP Ward Chair

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Four Suspects have been arrested by the Ebonyi State Police Command over murder of Ezza North PDP Ward Chairman.

A press release issued by PPRO Ebonyi State Command, SP. Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirms that four suspects were arrested in connection with the murder.

The suspects are; Leonard Kelechi Nwali ‘M’, Onyebuchi Chita ‘M’, Aloke Obinna ‘M’ and Ifeanyi Nwokpuku ‘M’ all in Ezza North LGA, Ebonyi state.

On the 18th March, 2023, during the Gubernatorial/State House of Assembly Elections, one Peter Nweke ‘M’, the PDP Ward Chairman, Ezza North was allegedly killed by unknown gunmen. Sequel to the dastardly act, the Commissioner of Police CP Faleye S. Olaleye, psc tasked all Police Officers in the Command to fish out all those responsible for the killing.

Consequently, on 28th March 2023 four suspects were arrested in connection with the death of Mr Peter Nweke.

During interrogation of the suspects, Leonard Kelechi Nwali, a Labour Party House of Assembly aspirant, Ezza North Constituency confessed to hiring the assailants who were meant to torture the late Peter Nweke, unfortunately, he died in the process.

According to him, the late Peter Nweke posed a threat to his political ambition, so he contacted one Akwasi ‘M’ Of Nnachi Umuezeoka Ezza North L.G.A who spear-headed the touture that eventually led to the death of Mr. Peter Nweke.

The second suspect Onyebuchi Chita of Nkomoro community confessed to have brought in the killers from Nkomoro into Ogboji community where Peter Nweke was killed.

Another suspect Aloke Obinna Of Ogboji community confessed to have given his motorcycle to Onyebuchi Chita for escape after the incident.

While Ifeanyi Nwokpuku the fourth suspect of Ogboji community in Ezza North conspired with one Sampson Nweke ‘M’ who pointed Peter Nweke out to the killers.

The CP Ebonyi State Police Command, assures that all the suspects arrested would be arraigned in court after investigation. While those at large will be apprehended and brought to Justice.

In addition these twenty-one (21) Persons are also wanted in connection with the murder of Peter Nweke;

*Chief Azuoba Nwokwu

*Chika Nwafor Kizito

*Obinna Nwafor Alias Alaba

*Chikwado Awo Alias Rseti

-*Friday Igwe Nwagu

* Samchi Mgbada

*Enrg. Emeka Eze

* Morris Eguji

*Paul Nweke Alias Ak-47

* Anayo Nwafor Alias NJafdac

* Polycarp Obinna Alegu

*Uchenna Nweze Alias Shawo

*Usman Opoke

*Abba Michael Ifeanyi Alias Agu

*Romanus Nwakpa

*Nwanga Afam

* Gideon Nweze Alias Biggy

* Nweke Uchenna Alias Uche Oyenge

* Agbom Christain Alias Okiri

* Nelson Nwokwu and

* Ikechukwu Abba

