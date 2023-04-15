US arrests three Nigerian’s over N2.7bn ($6m) internet fraud

BY SULE TAHIR.

Three Nigerians have been indicted in the United States (US) over alleged fraud relating to a business email compromise (BEC) scheme to the tune of N2.7bn ($6 million).

This is according to a statement issued by the US Department of Justice, Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Those indicted are Kosi Goodness Simon-Ebo, 29; James Junior Aliyu, 28; and Henry Onyedikachi Echefu, 31.