US arrests three Nigerian’s over N2.7bn ($6m) internet fraud

BY SULE TAHIR.
Three Nigerians have been indicted in the United States (US) over alleged fraud relating to a business email compromise (BEC) scheme to the tune of N2.7bn ($6 million).
This is according to a statement issued by the US Department of Justice, Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Those indicted are Kosi Goodness Simon-Ebo, 29; James Junior Aliyu, 28; and Henry Onyedikachi Echefu, 31.
The three suspects are said to be residing in South Africa.
The Department of Justice said the defendants allegedly conspired with some residents in Maryland to gain “unauthorised access to email accounts associated with individuals and businesses”.