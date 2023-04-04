4 bandits killed, others wounded as police repel kidnap attempt of Katsina monarch

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

Police encounter with the bandits in Katsina has left four neutralized leaving several others escaped with various gunshot wounds.

Reports indicate that, the incident occurred on Friday at about noon, when the police exchange fire with the terrorists at the residence of one monarch, Sarkin Fulani of Danmarke village, located in Dagwarwa District, in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina state.

Sources had informed our reporter that the gunmen in their numbers were shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles at the village when the security operatives arrived, following a distress call.

The officers led by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Kurfi Division, engaged the terrorists and successfully repelled them.

In the course of scanning the scene, it was discovered that four bandits were neutralized and rustled cows were also recovered.

In a statement released by the Police Spokesman, CSP Gambo Isah, the Command noted that there is reasonable cause to believe that many of the other terrorists who fled with bullet wounds, have died of their injuries.

Search parties according to Isah, are still combing the nearest bushes with a view to arresting the fleeing terrorists and/or recovering their dead bodies.

CSP Isah on behalf of the command appealed to members of the communities around the area to report to the nearest police station if they find any person with injuries from bullets.

