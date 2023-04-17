Imo Boils As Unknown Gunmen Kill Nursing Mother- 8-month-old Baby, Others

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

A nursing mother alongside her 8-month-old baby have been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen along Wetheral road Owerri, Imo state.

Also killed, was the mother to the nursing lady who had accompanied her to a hospital.

According to an eyewitness, the diseased were waiting for a cab at Fire Service along Wetheral road Owerri when the bandits shot them dead.

“This is the most surprising death I have ever witnessed. I was also waiting for a taxi with the nursing mother where I was admiring her baby.

“She was with her mother who helped her to carry her baby who should be about eight months. But when I left there to buy something, I heard gunshots across. Unfortunately, it was the same people I was standing with that are lying lifeless, killed by unknown gunmen. This is unbelievable.”

The eyewitness couldn’t identify the diseased names and LGAs but described them as people resident in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

The Imo state Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, was yet to confirm this as at the time of filing this report.

