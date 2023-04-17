Adamawa: INEC action ridiculously shambolic, says Timi Frank

Advertisement

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and political activist, Timi Frank, on Monday pounded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing the illegal declaration of the governorship election in Adamawa State as a coup against democracy by the fascist elements in APC.

According to him, the drama unfolding in the wake of the Adamawa State governorship supplementary elections on Saturday has confirmed that the independence of the INEC has been greatly compromised.

Frank in a statement obtained in Abuja titled, “Adamawa: Illegal declaration of result a coup against democracy by APC fascist elements”, said the bizarre manner and affront exhibited and displayed by the Adamawa state Resident Electoral Commissioner ((REC, Hudu Yunusa-Ari), proved that the electioneering process has been greatly hampered by no other than INEC itself, as demonstrated in the Presidential elections several weeks ago.

He said, “For the avoidance of doubt, despite all the assurances of credible elections, after receiving an approval of over N350 billion for the conduct of the 2023 general elections, the INEC chairman had consistently deceived Nigerians and their representatives in the National Assembly, as to the conduct and credibility of the 2023 National Elections.

“The overall assessment, however, has been a ridiculously shambolic and utter distasteful narrative for many Nigerians. The haphazard declarations of election results and display of absolute unpreparedness suggest that only an internal coup d’etat perpetrated by fascist elements of the ruling party planted as INEC officials are responsible for the many disenchantment experienced in the 2023 general elections.

“This broad daylight robbery of the people’s will, orchestrated over and over again by the electoral umpire without recourse to it’s own rules and guidelines only confirms that the commission has set itself as a conduit for perpetrating electoral fraud.

“The result of Sunday’s action by the REC should be condemned by all peace loving Nigerians especially the Adamawa people, who should stop at nothing to be vigilant at this time and frustrate the efforts of criminals intending to steal their mandate under this grand conspiracy from the APC led INEC and the Presidency in collaboration with the security agencies.

“Nigerians must take note of the gross injustice being perpetrated by INEC, not just as evident in Adamawa but as shown in several other states and must resist any further attempt to allow Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu oversee any further upcoming elections as he’s unfit to follow and respect the rules of democracy to deliver credible elections in Nigerian.

“We are aware of their consistency in advising parties to proceed to the courts for legal redress rather than carrying out their constitutional duties seamlessly. The arrogance of INEC to the Nigerian electorate after connivance in stealing several mandates must stop forthwith. The idea of making public statements with video evidence on Free and credible elections, only to reverse itself by defending illegality is shameless to say the least.”

Frank, Ambassador of United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) in East Africa and Middle East, warned INEC to be wary of its actions and must ensure the commission do not set the country on a dangerous path.

“INEC should be wary of it’s actions and must ensure they don’t set the country on a dangerous path. The youths are agitated and the electoral umpire must take heed whilst the voice of reasons is still available. In hindsight INEC must as a matter of urgency declare the original results of the supplementary elections and declare the rightful winner (Governor Fintiri) who has evidently won the elections”, Frank said.

ENDS***

Related