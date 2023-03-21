INEC to declare Abia Governorship declaration in Abuja

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified some issues surrounding the controversies over the governorship election in Abia State.

The winner of the Saturday election will now be announced by INEC officials in Abuja, according to a source in Umuahia.

A media earlier reported that INEC has said the Abia governorship election result will now be announced in Abuja, so as to avoid the tensed situation in commission’s headquarters in Umuahia which delayed the announcement of guber results, 3 days after the conclusion of voting.

However, in a statement by INEC Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Commission said its chairman Mahmood Yakubu never issued any directive to the Abia state REC.

Rather, INEC said that it was the Returning Officer that called the Chairman when she wanted the official communication on the Commission’s decision to suspend the collation of results in the State.