Happening Now! Nnewi South Youths Block INEC Officials, Compel Them to Upload Election Result Before Leaving

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

It is a dramatic scene at Amichi community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State as youths of the Community currently block the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and insist they must upload the election results on INEC portal before leaving the area.

The INEC officials were said to have concluded their major election duties, announced and recorded the results in the result sheets, and were set to go back to the Local Government Headquarters in Ukpor, before Amichi youths blocked their vehicle and insisted they must upload the results on the Commission’s Portal.

When interviewed by this reporter, a concerned youth of the community, Nzewi Chukwudum, said they did so to ensure that their votes count this time, to avoid being manipulated or tampered with.

Some of the INEC officials were seen sweating under pressure as they were trying to upload the results on the INEC portal, amid network frustration. They pleaded to be released and assured they would upload the results when they get to the local government headquarters in Ukpor, due to network glitches. The pleas was, however, not granted by the youths.

As at the time of filing this report, the INEC officials are still held hostage by the youths, while the result uploading is currently ongoing.