Count me out of ADC, PDP alliance – Katsina’s only female candidate

Hajiya Hauwa Lawal Jibrin, the House of Assembly candidate for Katsina Local Government under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has denied withdrawing from the race.

She also denied joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nor declaring support for its governorship candidate, Sen. Yakubu Lado and other candidates of the party as acclaimed by some ADC members led by the party’s governorship candidate, Mr Ibrahim Trader.

Jibrin, who is the only female candidate for the 2023 elections in Katsina State denied the allegation at a press conference held on Thursday in Katsina.

She said: “I want to state it emphatically that I, Hon. Hauwa Lawal Jibrin, the ADC House of Assembly candidate for Katsina Local Government, is not a party to the unholy alliance and I want my supporters and the electorate to know that I am still in the race.”

Describing the development as sad and shameful, she noted that she is not a transactional politician but one with the sole aim of championing the cause of the downtrodden, women and youths in the society.

“This trend is what I seek to reverse if I am elected as a member of the State House of Assembly on Saturday, March 18th,” she said.

She appealed to her teeming supporters, women and youths as well as all lovers of good governance across the state to vote for Dr Dikko Radda whom she described as the best among the governorship candidates.

“I urge all registered voters who are lovers of progress and development in Katsina Local Government to troop out on Saturday, March 18th, and cast their votes for my candidature on the platform of ADC for people-oriented representation in the Assembly.

“Similarly, since the ADC gubernatorial candidate has abandoned his mandate to join PDP and having studied and examined all the gubernatorial candidates, it is important to point out that APC’s gubernatorial candidate, Dr Dikko Umar Radda possesses a better prerequisite for good governance despite the fact that I have not met him before,” she stated.

The governorship candidate of the ADC, Ibrahim Trader, had on Wednesday claimed that he has directed the party to collapse its structure and support the governorship candidate of the PDP, Sen. Yakubu Lado Danmarke as well as other PDP candidates in the March 18 elections.