Prof. Nwamara Emerges New Dean of Arts Faculty in UNIZIK

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a moment of fanfare and funfair at the Faculty of Arts, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka Anambra State, as Prof. Alvan-Ikoku Nwamara emerged the new Dean of the Faculty.

The election, which held on Wednesday, was witnessed by low and high-ranking staff of the University.

According to the outcome of the election, Prof. Nwamara of the Department of Music polled a total of one hundred and eight (108) votes to defeat his rival, Prof. Maduabuchukwu Dukor of the Philosophy Department who polled a total of sixty-nine (69) votes.

Earlier speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of UNIZIK, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku, FAS, who presided over the election urged everyone to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship, even as he described position of authority as a call for service.

The VC, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Fredrick Odibo, enjoined the University Community to support and work with the newly elected Dean.

In his acceptance speech, Prof. Nwamara expressed gratitude to God for His grace upon his life and for also making it possible for him to emerge the winner of the election.

He also appreciated the staff of the Faculty for finding him worthy and electing him as their new Dean, even as he promised to deliver beyond expectation and never to disappoint them.