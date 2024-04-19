Kaduna: Barr. Naymarie Takes Over As Kaduna State Acting APC Women Leader

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

Barr. Nay’marie Musa has officially assumed the role of the Acting State APC Woman Leader and has promised to operate an inclusive administration that will help solidify the party ahead of any general elections.

She stated this on Thursday while fielding questions from Journalists at the party Secretariat.

Barr. Naymarie, who had served as the party’s Assistant Woman leader, assumed the new role following the suspension of Haj. Maryam Sulaiman (Mai Rusau) for defending the immediate-past governor, Nasir El-Rufai over the recent controversy on the state’s huge debt.

According to her, she’s deeply committed to serving the women in the State with dedication, integrity, and passion.

“ My duty and commitment is to consolidate on the SUSTAIN AGENDA of Governor Uba Sani to deliver effective leadership for new development heights.

” My administration would prioritize the women’s interest and run an effective, accountable, and participatory administration”. She said.

The grassroots mobilizer noted that she will set out a mechanism to collaborate with the Centre oPowerer to ensure she attracts dividends of Democracy to the women in the State.

She enjoined women in the State to support the programs and policies of Governor Uba Sani’s administration.