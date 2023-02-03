Update: Gwarinpa building collapse: 22 rescued, 2 dead – FEMA

Advertisement

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says no fewer than 22 persons have so far been rescued in the ongoing efforts to evacuate those trapped in a building which collapsed in Gwarinpa, Abuja.

The agency’s Head of Public Affairs, Mrs Nkechi Isa, made the disclosure in a statement, Thursday in Abuja.

Mrs Isa also revealed that two persons trapped in the building collapse had died.

She said a combined team of FEMA, NEMA, FRSC, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the department of Development Control, Abuja Metropolitan Management Agency, and Red Cross were at the scene to rescue the remaining people trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building.

She said that some construction companies with heavy duty equipment were also part of the rescue efforts.

“No fewer than 22 persons have so far been rescued, two are confirmed dead. The victims have been taken to Wuse, Gwarimpa, Asokoro district hospitals and the Federal medical center. The search for survivors is ongoing.

“The two-storey building with a basement collapsed this morning trapping an unidentified number of workers,” she said.