SERG Endorses Peter Obi, Thanks Afenifere, PANDEF, SMBLF, ADC, Northern Leaders, Youths and Women For Support

Pan-Igbo sociopolitical pressure group, the South East Revival Group (SERG) has formally endorsed the Presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed for president, thanking the Northern APC Christian leaders, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Afenifere, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), the African Democratic Party (ADC), Nigerian women and youths for their total support for their supporting the Obidient Movement.

The group urged Nigerians to ignore the distracting voices of insignificant few and selfish elites in the South East region who appear to be against the the Peter Obi candidacy.

In a statement signed by its President and National Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the SERG stated that it has to formerly declare support for the Obi-Datti Presidential bid and appreciate Nigerians the support for Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed for a new Nigeria.

“We therefore hail the Nigerian people who saw the light at the end of the tunnel and opted to pass through the difficult route to ensure that there is a better tomorrow for the country men and women born and yet to be born.

“The SERG insists that our support for Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has nothing to do with ethicism as Mr Obi is not the only Igbo man running for President in 2023. It is a choice already made by the Nigerian people that we are backing.

“This is because Nigeria needs resetting to be able to function optimally and effectively. That’s the way to go and that is what Peter Obi presidency represents for Nigeria.

“We urge all Nigerians and people of good conscience across the world to continue to support the choice of the ordinary people of Nigeria, Mr Peter Obi, to give the country the kind of leadership that has eluded us for a long time.

“To demonstrate his examplary love for the country, Peter Obi is the only Presidential candidate that defied security challenges and traveled to Borno South of Borno State in the North East at the expense of his own life to be able to see things for himself and feel the pulse of the people of the insurgency ravaged region.

“Peter Obi said the he believes that a man can only die once and has proven that he love Nigeria and the oneness of the most populous country in Africa by refusing to yield to persuasions not to visit Southern Borno.

“He has a track record as he led Anambra in an examplary manner, tackled insecurity in the state and became the only Governor in recent times that left as high as N75 billion for his successor after paying salaries, all executed contracts, pensions and gratuities.

“As President, Nigeria will come out of the woods if Peter Obi is given the opportunity to reboot country by reshaping its leadership.

“At this juncture, we call on all Nigerians to ignore the antics of the insignificant few and the anti-Peter Obi elitist voices in the South East because elections are about the choice of the majority.

“In the South East, Igbos’ love for Peter Obi will be unequivocally expressed at the ballot boxes across the South Eastern states and the entire country on Saturday when the majority would have had their way and the minority would have had their say”, the SERG stated.