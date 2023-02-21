Naira Crisis: Ganduje Begins Distribution Of Palliatives

Advertisement

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Monday began distribution of palliatives to residents of the state to douse the effects of naira notes scarcity.

Ganduje, who spoke during the distribution of palliatives at the Government House, said:”we didn’t invite this situation, neither did we pray for it.

”We don’t welcome it at all. We gave similar palliatives during the COVID-19 days.

”Today our citizens are being faced with COVID-23 caused by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

”We earlier thought it was a simple disease, but unfortunately it turned out to be a very serious virus.

”This virus which came from the CBN has affected all our commercial banks, our POS, our ATM machines and all other things associated to this,” he said.

” We will not stop blaming the CBN for this economic blunder. We love our people. Therefore anything that will disturb their wellbeing must be rejected.

”Our candidate Sen. Bola Tinubu has promised Nigerians that when he is elected in the forthcoming election, he will make sure that he puts a stop to the current hardship.

The governor said that Kano being the most populous state in the country, is the most affected by the unfortunate development.

He said that beneficiaries of the palliatives are from all the 44 local governments areas of the state.

Ganduje daulted those supporting the hardship caused by ‘ill-timed Naira redesign in the country.

He described the development as unfortunate.