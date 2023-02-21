In Anambra, Gunmen Kidnap 3 After Attending Jehovah Witness Event

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Three persons have been declared missing after attending a church program in Anambra State.

The missing persons, identified as Okafor Chukwukannene (aged 37), Onyedika Odubulu (aged 24), and Umeh Obumneme (aged 22) were said to have been abducted by the rampaging unknown gunmen along the Ihiala—Orsumoghu—Ukpor Road as they were returning from a prayer convention organised by the Jehovah Witness Church at Uli, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

A relative of one of the abductees who pleaded anonymity for security reasons said the they were abducted on Saturday, February 18, 2023, and have not been seen or heard from since then; while their phone numbers have also not been connecting.

“We’re asking the public to endeavour to contact us if there are any useful information regarding their whereabouts,” the source said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu said he had no information about the incident.