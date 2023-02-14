My Val, My Tonic (A Special Valentine Poetry Collection)

Advertisement

EDITOR’S NOTE:

Love is a beautiful thing, and one of the best gifts ever given to mankind. If this is true, love, therefore deserves to be feted in a most special and memorable way, even in everyday of one’s lifetime.

It is in pursuance of this that a group of heterogeneous poets and poetry lovers identified with the need to give the 2023 Valentine Day celebration a poetic taste and fragrance, with a view to making it a memorable one as well.

To actualise this view, each of these bards (ten in number) donated a tranche of poetic condiments, in response to a call for stanzas made to that effect.

It is the compilation of these dulcet lines eulogizing the beauty of love, as was edited by Izunna Okafor, that gave birth to this winsome collection —MY VAL, MY TONIC

In this 5th edition of this annual collection, these poets, not only manifest their poetic prowess, but also thematically register what love holds for them and their inamoratos in every sense of it.

They also explored the tools of poetry to portray love as a tunic upon which mankind survives.

Do have a lovely read.

Izunna Okafor

(The Editor)

CONTRIBUTORS:

Izunna Okafor

Rahman Conteh

John Chinaka Onyeche

Chisimdi George

Joel Oyeleke

Valentine Muoma

Nwokeabia, Ifeanyi John

Ifeyinwa Gertie Uzoka

Prince Ejike Agbata

Charity Uzoagba.

They write:

MY VAL, MY TONIC

Red! Red! Red!

Is the colour I see

The colour that reinvigorates the weak

And gives life than waters of the sea.

The day is the colour

My Val is the day

The colour is love

My Val, my tonic.

What is love?

But you, my Val

I’m drowned in this ocean.

Yes, I’m dwelling just fine.

My love is here to stay

My Val is here to reignite

Hold my hands tonight

Walk with me into your bosom.

I was once a nomad here

But your love found me

You brought me to its home

I am here to live, eternal.

With everything I have

With everything I own

With my whole heart

With you I am complete.

The light that brightens me.

My Val, my tonic

You blossom as rose.

As our bond flows like ocean.

This bond that rejuvenates my unloving self

And turns me into an addicted lover

Love is me chasing the clouds

And hoping to find your beauty in them.

Be my Val, my tonic for good health

This our love can be a thing

Not just for February fourteen

But for love’s beam.

My Val, my tonic

Your presence around me rejuvenates my soul

Even from a distance, I feel your warm presence

That is why I call you “yori yori nwa”.

Your loving smiles sweep me off my feet

Your simplicity and humility overwhelm me

You’re my lover, companion,

Encyclopedia, inspiration, gist mate

My intercessor, counselor and therapist.

When we are together, going out is needless

For you’re sure to provide all I need—

My entertainment, health tips intellectual counsel and lots more

Honey pie, you’re one in a million.

Let us share a of wine

You, on the left, and I, on the right

Hands held on same cup

Pour down our throats

The sweetness of our love

Gently, gently, until nothing is left.

Let us roll our ecstasy together into one warm embrace

One cemented soul shall we become in faultless manner.

My Sweet Valentine!

My all-in-all

Where you are, I’ll always be

No distance can separate us

With you, everyday’s Valentine

With you, I am complete

My Sweet Valentine!

I’m right behind you

I may not be physical though

But I’m filled with your aura

That suits me better

Like love in a manger

It’s Valentine

Do I get to feel your cherries?

Or even fill your belly

With fluids like a jelly

Oh my Valentine!

Oh! I can the cool breeze of love

Blowing softly on a king and queen

Sitting side by side in a lawn

Like birds set to fly forever in a bit

Oh! Fly me to another realm of this experience

I know this tonic is rich enough to sustain me

All through this journey of love

Oh, be with me forever

In you I have found a perpetual companion

Cuddle and hold me tight baby

As we journey together

In this beautiful realm of love

My love, my Val, my tonic.

THE END.

You can download the e-book below:

MY VAL, MY TONIC 2023 SPECIAL VALENTINE POETRY COLLECTION (1)