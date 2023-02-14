In Anambra, police rescue corps members kidnapped on Valentine’s Day by gunmen

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command has rescued a total of fifteen serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) abducted by gunmen in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday, in which he also revealed that the Corps members were rescued unhurt.

According to him, the Corps members were abducted at the Total Junction in Ihiala on their way back to Lagos after having concluded their three-week orientation program ata the Eziama-Obaire NYSC Orientation Camp, Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State. He, however, said they were rescued along the Isseke—Ihiala-Orlu—Expressway by the gallant officers, following a distress call received by the Command at about 11:15am on Tuesday.

He said: “Information reveals that the corps members finished their three-week orientation program today and were en route to Lagos before their vehicle was intercepted at Total Junction Ihiala, by yet unidentified armed men in an unmarked Toyota Hilux.

“Their vehicle was diverted to Isseke—Ihiala-Orlu—Expressway where the gunmen kept them hostage. The armed men, when they noticed they were being followed by Police Operatives, abandoned the Corps members and zoomed off with the Toyota Hiace bus with Reg No.: EPE 353 YE conveying the corps members.

“Meanwhile, the Corps members were debriefed by police operatives, and necessary arrangements have been perfected to convey them back to their destinations.

“Further development shall be communicated.”