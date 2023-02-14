Tinubu Canvasses Support APC Candidates, Pledge To Make Gombe Richest State

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Gombe

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged all Nigerians to keep supporting the party by voting for all APC candidates In the forthcoming elections in the continued efforts at turning around the country and sustaining its unity and pledge to make Gombe one of the richest State in Nigeria and Africa.

Tinubu stated this at the Presidential Campaign rally of the party in Gombe,

He said If elected he will continue oil drilling in Kolmani for development and pledged to turn around the economy of the state create industries, employment opportunities to the teeming unemployed youths which will make the state one of the richest in the country and in Nigeria.

Tinubu storm the state with four serving Governors that included Simon Lalong of Plateau, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Babagaba Zulum of Borno State and Mai Mala Buni Yobe,former Speaker Federal House of Representatives

Dimeji Bankole,Senator Ali Modu sheriff former Borno State Governor senate President Ahmed Lawal and Minister of communications Isa Ali Pantami.

Addressing crowd of party supporters that converged at Pantami Stadium Gombe where the rally was held Tinubu urged voters to vote APC to maintain the unity and progress of our nation”.

Gombe State Governor Muhammad inuwa Yahya described the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, himself and all other candidates of the party as the “most reliable, focused, trusted and viable options” to be voted for by all Nigerians for sustainable development.

He urged the people of the state to fulfill their promise and vote for APC in the general election, declaring that both the APC at the federal and state government’s levels have shown capacities to address most of the challenges facing the people.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya said track record of Tinubu and himself are unprecedented and are visible for all to see and because of their track records, we are very optimistic that the people are very, very enthusiastic in support of our government and Tinubu.

He said that APC candidates remain the most committed, reliable, focused, trusted and viable option for all Nigerians to vote for

Inuwa said that “Our gathering (today) is a clear proved that Gombe is APC and assured the success of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and all other APC candidates in the coming 2023 elections”.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Professsor Isa Ali Pantami who represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the occasion explained that Buhari is 100 percent in support of Tinubu and all other APC candidates.

National Chairman of APC Abdullahi Adamu gave the flag to Governor inuwa Yahaya and urged the electorates not to be deceived by Their Political opponents fake pledges because they have failed the country when the ruled for 16 years.

He said they introduced untold hardships, in security, hunger and poverty in Nigeria and urged voters not to accept them again.