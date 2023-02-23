Lives Of Citizens A Treasure, I’ll Put Structures On Ground To Make It Safe, Secure – Gov Bala Mohammed Pledges

Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has called on citizens and residents of Bauchi state to exercise their franchise peacefully without participating in thuggery or anything that will sabotage the state’s hard-earned peace, saying to him, the security their lives and properties is a treasure which he said structures have been put on ground to make it safe and secure.

Governor Bala made the call when he received in audience, the Community Leaders Association Association on a courtesy visit at Bauchi Government House where he reiterated his administration’s commitment partnering with security agencies to ensure no miscreant, charlatan, hooligan or bandit sabotages or weakens the state’s unity, peace and security.

He added that his administration has after declaring an emergency on education, built schools and functional primary health care and centers in each ward across the state.

Mohammed said his administration has in collaboration with international donors built, equipped and upgraded PHCs and General Hospitals in addition to the employment of doctors, nurses and midwives in an effort to improve human capital.

On the revival of education, Bala Mohammed said more than 5000 classroom blocks have been built to address the out of school syndrome in the state considering its size and population.

He added that the construction of good roads in urban and rural areas by his administration is in line with his commitment improve the state’s economy, saying the IGR has been upgraded from 300,000000 to 1billion monthly without causing a pain on the course.