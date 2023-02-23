Home Of Retired DSS Top Official Hazed, Sister Killed In Imo

Advertisement

Information available to 247ureports.com indicates the insecurity sweeping across the south east geopolitical zone appears to show no evidence of easing up. This is as group of unknown gunmen attacked the country home of a retired to official of the Department of the Security Services [DSS] and killed his blood sister. The house was set on fire and completely destroyed. The gruesome attack occurred on the early morning hours of Tuesday February 21, 2023.

The attack is suspected to be politically motivated.

According to the information gathered, the retired DSS official – Chuks Ngwu – who hails from Okigwe in Imo State, retired from the DSS in the year 2018/19 as an Assistant Director General following a successful career at the DSS. He rose to the level of top boss in charge of the legal department of the DSS national headquarters.

Following his retirement, Chuks Ngwu who was considered a “big man” in his Okigwe community and well known in his community as a former DSS official – had erected a befitting edifice of a home in his village. An impressive complex.

He joined active partisan politics. A source indicates he joined the ruling party in Imo State, the All Progressive Congress [APC] and was actively involved in the day to day political grind towards the buildup to the general elections of March 11 and February 25.

In the malaise of insecurity in Imo State where the State Government find themselves virtually at war with the unidentified elements within the community, police sources suspect Chuks Ngwu was caught in the middle of the war.

