Imo State – Mbaike House of Reps Seat: Akarachi, Charlvon Fingered In Arms Deal 

…As, Police Recover Weapons Starched for Election, Arrest Kingpin

…Thugs Have Infiltrated Our Area – Community Leader Laments

Twenty four hours to the presidential and National Assembly elections, House of Representatives candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru federal constituency, Engr Akarachi Amadi and his father, Prince Charles Amadi (Charlvon) have been fingered for allegedly masterminding the stockpiling of arms in view of Saturday’s election.

Acting on a tip off, the Imo state police command swung into action and arrested a kingpin who is said to be into “yahoo plus”, Chibuzor Oguzie, popularly known as “Ezeiche” at Iho, a suburb in Ikeduru LGA and recovered arms and ammunition allegedly stocked for the Saturday’s polls.

An insider source revealed to this newspaper that trouble began when the owner of a popular hotel opposite Iho market square and indigene of the area identified as, Akate petitioned the police against the said, Chibuzor Oguzie (Ezeiche) over threat to his life.

Working on the petition, the state police command stormed the residence of the said Chibuzor Oguzie and recovered various arms and ammunitions allegedly purchased for the purposes of intimidating voters and wrecking havoc in Mbaitoli/Ikeduru federal constituency during the February 25th election.

According to the source, while the police were still investigating the matter, a chieftain of the ruling APC, Prince Charlvon and his son, Engr Akarachi Amadi, a House of Representatives candidate of APC in the Saturday election were said to be working seriously to frustrate the ongoing police investigations.

The source maintained that the arms kingpin, Chibuzor Oguzie is allegedly one of the political thugs of the APC stalwart, who according to him is prepared to wreck havoc should the Saturday election goes against his son.

In his desperate bid to frustrate the investigation and possibly close the matter at the police, the APC chieftain, Prince Charlvon in connivance with his son and candidate of the party, Engr Akarachi Amadi succeeded in securing bail for the notorious arms dealer, whom the source revealed, has been threatening fire and brimstone since he was released from the police hook.

Reacting to the development, a political leader in Ikeduru LGA who preferred to be anonymous condemned the desperation of the APC Chieftain, Prince Charlvon to impose his son on the good people of Mbaitoli/Ikeduru federal constituency, and warned him to discontinue from carrying out any nefarious act that may endanger the lives and property of their people during the Saturday poll.

According to him, all security agencies in the state should rise to occasion and frustrate the orchestrated plot of the APC leader to cause mayhem in the Saturday election, wondering how Prince Charlvon could go this far since he claimed that his son and APC candidate, Engr Akarachi Amadi is popular in the area.

Similarly, a community leader in Iho, Ikeduru local government area, Nze Linus Ikwuneme has lamented over the infiltration of their community by thugs suspected to be working for the APC House of Representatives candidate, Engr Akarachi Amadi.

Nze Ikwuneme, a retired Director in the Imo State Civil Service expressed surprise how some strange looking faces allegedly imported from an oil rich LGAs in the state have taken over the entire Mbaitoli/Ikeduru federal constituency ahead of the Saturday elections.

Accusing an APC chieftain, Prince Charlvon of inviting the thugs to assist in delivering his son and candidate of his party, Engr Akarachi Amadi, further called on the people of the two LGAs that make up the constituency to be vigilant and bold to report to relevant authorities any suspected act of brigandage and violence.

Meanwhile, efforts to get across the police spokesperson, in the state, Henry Okoye proved abortive as at press time.