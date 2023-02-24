Leaked Audio Of Atiku, Okowa And Tambuwal Plotting How To Rig The Election Using INEC And CBN

Advertisement

Here’s the transcript

ATIKU: Look, there will be need to bring in the INEC

OKOWA: Hmm, I think there will be need to interface with INEC and not create suspicion

TAMBUWAL: Waziri Adamawa, I will not want to disappoint you. And for me to accept to go into this, let us strategize and discuss the arrangements and how it can be achieved.

ATIKU: Tambuwal, that’s why we are meeting. Let us sit down and find any other technology that may be used to make sure we emerge. So there has to be a way on how to find loopholes.

OKOWA: We are going to provide for the INEC officials starting from the polling units through to the ward collation centers and I just hope that we are going to have to find a way to rig the elections. This is the best time to do so.

ATIKU: It is not enough. First of all, you give money to the state INEC. There will be need to bring in the INEC and also make sure they don’t use BVAS. We have seen what the use of BVAS have resulted in Osun.

TAMBUWAL: Atiku Abubakar, I am with you on this one.

OKOWA: And you also supervise to make sure we use the central bank to share the money and then of course, find a way to get them out of power.

TAMBUWAL: It will be extremely difficult in a way. You see, it depends on certain fundamentals and indices. If Nigerians are having only two options clearly from two regions, then one of them will be. The numbers will count in this case and we all know the voting strength of each bloc in this country.

OKOWA: It is obviously a major issue. It should not be restricted. We must look at the things that will give us result.

TAMBUWAL: And also look at the process that will bring in one of our best to be president of Nigeria. So, so, I try as much as possible to do my work. For me, don’t like mistakes. And as i have said, I have won my elections 5 times consecutively. You all know that I have the support of my home base so its a matter of strategy, but it is not about me. It is about Atiku Abubakar Waziri and making him president.

OKOWA: We cannot act in disregard of normal rule. There is a need to give INEC money to be able to run their normal processes on their own and to mobilize their people for the purpose of the election. That is likely going to make a stronger impact. Not the way we are going through.

ATIKU: Ok. And what are those areas that will be difficult to correct to win in the elections

OKOWA: The INEC officials, they need to take instructions from the PDP agents and there is no doubt about the process,….. eh eh eh, just good enough to ensure that this time, it is not questionable.

TAMBUWAL: Are you sure that this time we can win the elections?

OKOWA: YES! It must be done in such a way that it is skewed in favor of PDP.

ATIKU: Even with BVAS?

OKOWA: Yes, I think we are on course. it is just a question of trying.

Source: https://web.facebook.com/watch/?v=571126781717437&extid=WA-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C&mibextid=2Rb1fB&ref=sharing&_rdc=1&_rdr