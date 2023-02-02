I Will Do More, A Vote For PDP, A Vote For Democracy, Unity, Progress

Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed today has called on the people of Toro local government area of the state to vote for candidates under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for more developmental projects, saying a vote for the Party represents unity, peace, progress and strength of Nigeria’s democracy.

He made the call while addressing stakeholders, candidates and supporters of the Party at Toro Stadium where he told the gathering that his administration will continue to execute more developmental projects in the area in an effort to providing citizenry with dividends of democracy.

He added that the local government being the largest in Africa, suffers from misrepresentation by its elected officials, calling on residents to shine their eyes to ensure candidates who will work collectively to deliver on their mandates are voted.

While appreciating the support, hospitality and sportsmanship people of Toro local government, Mohammed urged them not to relent in supporting his administration in the implementation of developmental projects that will be beneficial to the citizenry.

He said his second tenure will focus on consolidating the current achievements recorded, saying delivery of dividends of democracy will be massively embarked.

In their separate remarks, the State Deputy Chairman, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Bala Hadith and the Director-General of the PDP Campaign Council, Faroouk Mustapha said Governor Bala has provided developmental projects in Toro and other areas hence the need for voters to rally round all the PDP candidates for the betterment of the state.