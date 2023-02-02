Gov Umahi Distributes Operational Vehicles To Security Agencies

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Ebonyi state Governor, David Umahi has pledged the preparedness of his administration to ensure adequate security for citizens both before, during and after the general elections.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

This was contained in a press release issued by SA to the governor on Media & Strategy, Chooks Oko, Wednesday in Abakaliki.

Umahi, while distributing twenty two utility trucks and one hundred and fifty motorcycles to security Agencies in the State, said the donation was to complement efforts of security Agencies in tackling insecurity in Ebonyi.

Umahi stated, “Security is of utmost importance to us in Ebonyi State and we have been doing our best in this direction, it is never enough and we realize that you cannot pursue these criminals without vehicles, we needed brand new vehicles. I want to appeal to the users, let nobody use these vehicles alone, always be in a convoy.”

The Governor appealled to the Security Agencies to use the vehicles only for the purposes they were procured for which is the safety of Citizens.

“This vehicle should not be on the road alone, it should be about three or four on the road equipped with the right gadgets because of bandits, I don’t want to hear that this vehicles are burnt or stolen.”

He further assured the security agencies of his support towards fighting insecurity in the state.

“I will give you all the cooperation, I will give you all the support to ensure you succeed, I will not send you against the opposition but do not support the opposition to destabilize the peace of the State, I will not support that, we want equal treatment for the ruling Party and the opposition.”

Governor Umahi appealled to security Agencies to curtail the number of security orderlies assigned to politicians in the State in order to beef up personnel available for security of people and their properties.

“The opposition is putting uniform on non-security persons and are parading as Security Officers and constituting insecurity, we will no longer allow it, we will confront it, he added.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala appreciated the Security Agencies for their efforts in security of lives and property and expressed hope that the new vehicles would assist them more in carrying out their responsibilities.

On-behalf of the Security Agencies, the Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu thanked the Governor for his donation and assured that the gesture would spur the security Agencies to greater productivity.

Out of the newly procured vehicles the Police got five and fifty motorcycles, the Cantonment Commander, five and thirty motorcycles, Special Army Unit got Five and thirty motorcycles, DSS one while the Ebubeagu Security outfit got two and forty motorcycles.