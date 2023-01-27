Uzodimma Urges Corp Members To See Imo State As home

Advertisement

…Commends Buhari for sustaining NYSC programme

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for sustaining the National Youths Service Corps programme despite all odds and urged those posted to Imo State to see the place as their home.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Governor Uzodimma however expressed delight seeing young men and women who reported to Imo State from their various States in the country to perform the annual ritual of giving one year of their life in the service of their fatherland.

The Governor spoke on Friday at the official opening of the Orientation Course for 2023 Batch A’ Stream ‘’I’’ Corp members deployed to Imo State at the NYSC Permanent Camp Eziama Obaire in Nkwerre Local Government of Imo State.

Addressing the Corps members after their swearing-in and signing of their oath before the Chief Judge of Imo State, Justice Theresa Chikeka, the Governor reminded them that “NYSC is to deepen National Unity and National Integration.”

He then charged them to shun all forms of discrimination, noting that “the delineation of Nigeria into geo-political zones is purely for the purpose of development and no matter the zone, what is important is for all Nigerians to be proud of Nigeria.”

The Governor assured the Corps members that they should see Imo State as their own State, hence they are guaranteed all the rights and privileges of Imo Citizenship as they go about their businesses.

“You should see yourselves and your host communities as brothers and sisters.”

Furthermore, the Governor reassured them that his administration will continue to support the Federal Government through the State augmentation policy for their welfare packages to enable them show more interest and commitment to the National Youth Service programme.

He therefore charged them to contribute their quota to National development, promising that the State will at the end of their programme reward those who showed outstanding performance in the course of the exercise.

Again, the Governor pointed out that it has become necessary in the history and life of Nigeria to deepen National Unity, encourage National Integration and foster cohesion, adding “we must rise as citizens to preach the gospel of unity.”

“To achieve the above, there is need to encourage each one of us to shun all forms of discrimination, be it religious, ethnic, or political. We should understand that the brain box of our national life is the ability to live together as brothers and sisters.”

Governor Uzodimma reiterated his promise to continue to support them, not only through welfare, but by helping them get befitting jobs in their areas of chosen endeavour.

To that effect, he urged them to show commitment to National Service, emphasizing that it is for them that government exists, hence they must be part and parcel of the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Governor Uzodimma told the Corps members to ignore the rumour making rounds that Imo State is not safe for people to settle and urged them to relax and do their work as government will rise up to her responsibility of ensuring that what man can do government will also do to secure lives and property of all Imo citizens including the Corps members.

However, he reminded everyone that God Almighty is always with us and the ultimate Security Officer of the Universe.

In his welcome remarks, the Chairman National Youth Service Corps Governing Board Imo State, who is also the Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Hon. Emeka Okoronkwo thanked the Governor for honouring the invitation to the programme.

Okoronkwo commended the Corps members for ignoring all negative rumours and chose to come to Imo State to serve and reassured them of peace and security.

He also urged them to be free and relate with the people around them as Imo State is relatively a literate State. He told them to always be good patriots of Nigeria and give in their best to their calling.

In her address, the State Coordinator NYSC Imo State, Mrs. Rachael Idaewor expressed delight over the Governor’s encouragement to NYSC in Imo State and announced that the Governor has shown tremendous magnanimity to the body.

Some of the largesse from the Governor to them include; approval of the payment of N10,000 monthly stipend to Corps members serving in the State, regular release of meal subsidies to augment the feeding of Corps members during Orientation courses; approval of the release of Nkwerre General Hospital Complex in Eziama Obaire to NYSC to ease accommodation challenges and to serve as Ultra Modern Camping Clinic and Community Hospital to the host and other adjoining communities.

Mrs. Idaewor further told the audience that she stands to be challenged that the Corps members in Imo State enjoy the highest level of welfare packages among all Corps members in the whole federation.

The Coordinator informed that barely two days of registration, close to 1,000 Corps members, comprising 318 males and 682 females, had registered just as registration still continues for the next five days.

She expressed her profound appreciation to the Corps members for quickly adjusting to the Camp environment and hoped they will display good conduct throughout their stay on Camp and even when they commence their primary assignment programmes.

To encourage them further, she reminded them that those that distinguished themselves in the course of the service will be rewarded with a Local, State or National honours award respectively.

She thanked Governor Uzodimma for his invaluable support and assistance to the NYSC Scheme in the State and equally expressed her sincere gratitude to the Sole Administration of Nkwerre LGA, Eng. Frank Onyejiaka and the good people of Eziama Obaire and personnel of the collaborating agencies for living up to expectations.

Highlights of the programme were the Governor’s review of the Parade of Honour mounted on his behalf; oath taking by the Corps members; signing of oath register by Platoon leaders and presentation of souvenir to the Governor by the State NYSC.