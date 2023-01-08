Some APC Stakeholders Are Secretly Working For Atiku – Akpabio

Advertisement

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio has accused some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the State for not truly working for its success.

He claimed that they are supporting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, describing them as “Abuja politicians”.

The National Vice Chairman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, said those leaders shout Tinubu in the day and Atiku in the night.

Akpabio said that he was particularly aware of one of them who had publicly endorsed Atiku and a PDP Senatorial candidate but would rush to Uyo to claim chairman of the party.

The former Governor further noted that someone in the APC who is planning to destabilize the party for the benefit of PDP, instituted seven cases in court against his party’s governorship candidate, Akanimo Udofia.

The Senator made the revelation at the weekend, while receiving the leadership of about 250 Presidential Support Groups in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the State.

His claims are contained a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Jackson Udom and sent to journalists in Uyo, the state capital.

Akpabio was quoted in the statement as to have promised to personally support any other support group in the State with genuine interest to work for the APC.

The statement reads in part: “I have heard of several other groups being set up within the party by other party leaders. I am not against it, so long as they are being set up in support of the party and our Presidential candidate. I will personally support and attend their meetings anytime I am around in the State.

“I will not support a situation where some leaders of the party in the State would be shouting Asiwaju in the day and PDP (Atiku) in the night.

“I am very much aware of a particular person in our party, who has publicly endorsed the governorship candidate of the PDP and its Senatorial candidate, but would rush down to Uyo to say I am the chairman of the rally for Tinubu. Which Tinubu are you talking about?”

He described the groups as the real supporters of the APC in the State, saying that anybody who would not embrace the groups is not a politician.

He stressed that no matter how he identifies with the centre, he would always identify with the grassroots.