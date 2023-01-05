Police burst a 6-man armed robbery gang, recover firearms and stolen vehicles

On 4/1/2023 at about 5:30 pm, Police Operatives while on surveillance patrol along Ogidi/Eke-Nkpor road busted a 6-man armed robbery gang, recovers two automatic pump action gun, six life cartridges, one suspected snatched black Toyota Camry and one ash Toyota corolla.
The suspects namely: Innocent Ifeanyi m 29 years, Nweze Chiderah m aged 33 years, Igwe Emmanuel m aged 20 years, kelechi Ani m aged 35, Chidera Nwaobodo m aged 23 years and Emeka Onuoha aged 30 years, were about to escape the scene after a car snatching and robbery operation. The Operatives engaged the armed robbers in a gun duel and due to superior gun power and serious chase by the Police Operatives, the assailants were later arrested with gunshot injuries.
Also, on the same date, at about 1:30 pm, Police Operatives acting on credible information at Ogidi, arrested Emmanuel Nwosu ‘m’ 48yrs, Francis Obiano ‘m’ 28yrs and John Philip ‘m’ 31yrs, recovered a truck belonging to Dangote groups limited. The truck was reported to have been stolen at gunpoint on 2/1/2023 along Owerri road, Ogidi, Onitsha.
All the suspects confessed to the crime and they are helping Police Operatives with more information which serves as a guide to arrest other gang members and recovery of other stolen items.