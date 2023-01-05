Breaking News : Garki Market Okigwe, Imo State set ablaze

Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the wave of insecurity sweeping the south east has continued unabated.

The Garki Market in Okigwe, Imo State was set ablaze in the afternoon hours of today. It is uncertain the cause of the fire but eyewitness account indicate foul play. Some claim it to be the activities of unknown Gunmen or Political operators.

See video of the fire below:

A resident of Okigwe Victoria Eke who spoke to 247ureports says the arsonist stormed the market in their numbers forcing every body to run for their safety before setting fire to the market.

No life was however reported lost but property worth millions of naira was destroyed.

Another resident of Okigwe Ifeanyi Achalonu told our correspondent that some military personnel set fire to shops owned by Igbo traders and the fire spread to the market It is not yet clear what prompted the action of the military personnel. Sources say they have been some misunderstanding between the military in Okigwe and some shop owners

The latest violence comes only days after the near assassination of a Former Governor of Imo State, Ikedim Ohakim. Four security officers lost their lives in the attack.

Stay tuned for a more comprehensive report on the fire incident.