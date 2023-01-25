Over 50 Fulani Herders Killed In Airstrike In Nasarawa State

Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that no fewer than fifty Fulani herders in Nasarawa State were confirmed killed in an airstrike in Ekye Development Area of Nasarawa State. The airstrike occurred in the early morning hours [6:30am] of January 25, 2023.

Unconfirmed but credible source indicate over 65 were killed in the airstrike. The source claims that the airstrikes was carried out by an unidentified helicopter suspected to originate from Benue State.

The corpses were buried in a mass burial ceremony in Doma Local Government – amidst large crowd.

It was learnt that fulani herders identified the attackers are from Benue State. As gathered, the fulani community are preparing for a large protest at the government house.

The Police Pubic Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, it is recalled about one week ago, Doma people were thrown into pandemonium following the abduction of six primary school pupils in Al-waza community. The unknown gunmen invaded Local Government Education Authority primary school.