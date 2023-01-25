APC Suspends LGA Tour Over Assassination Of Sole Administrator Of Ideato North

Advertisement

Following the assassination of the Sole Administrator of Ideato North Local Government Area, Chris Ohizu, the Imo state governor Hope Uzodinma has ordered the suspension of the LGA tour/ Town Hall meetings fixed for this week.

In a press statement signed by the party’s state publicity secretary Cajetan Duke says the death of the Sole Administrator is painful and unwarranted.

The party also use the opportunity to condole with the family of Hon. Ohizu and other Imolites who have lost their loved ones to this politically – motivated insecurity situations in Imo state

The statement said “As a party, we will continue to support effort of the state government and all relevant security agencies in Imo to bring the perpetrators of these atrocious and despicable crimes to book.”

The statement adds that an updated tour Schedule will be released in due course.

The late Sole Administrator was kidnapped along with two others on Saturday in Ideato North and was killed on Sunday despite paying six million naira ransom for his release. Nothing has been heard about the other two people kidnapped with the late Sole Administrator.