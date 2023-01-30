New Naira Notes: Gunmen Attacks POS Operator Injures Three, As Gov Bala Mohammed Visit The Victims In Hospital

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers shot and injured three people while trying to get new currencies from POS operator, in Zaki local Government Area of the Bauchi State.

State Commissioner of Police CP Aminu Alhassan confirmed the incident today at the Palace of Galadiman Katagum Alhaji Usman Mahmood Abdullahi, when he accompanied Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed to commiserate with the victims., He said the victims came to get new currencies when the hoodlums trailed them and opened fire on them to scare people away.

He said that no life was lost but three people were injured they were admitted at the Federal Medical Center Azare where they are receiving treatment.

CP Alhassan said Police are on the trail of the suspects and makes some arrest, “by the grace of God we will continue to do our best to arrest the fleeing suspects.”

Commiserating with the victims Governor Bala Mohammed said, he will take the full responsibility of their treatment, even the one in critical condition will be taken to Dala Ortophaedic Hospital in Kano.

Governor Bala pray for the speedy recovery of the victims and pledge palliative measures to ease the sufferings of their families.

He reiterated the commitment of the government to ensure the security of lives and Properties of its people.

Speaking during the visit, Governor Bala Mohammed said that he was at the Palace to commiserate with them.

“The shooting incident in Zaki local government in Katagum area, which is end of the state which was caused to our understanding not by terrorists, but for economic reasons and that is what we have come here to assure you and the Emirate that the state is conscious and passionate on security, but please accept our condolences and sympathy because the incidents has cause a lot distress to the people of Katagum”

“Bauchi state government is ready to ensure safety of lives and properties in the state and we will also double our efforts to ensure that those that are far away from the state capital are given special consideration. I am here with the security commanders to assure you that Bauchi will safe and secured and we are going to make sure that we lend more support to the security agencies here so that they can do their jobs”,

The Galadiman Katagum.,District Head of Katagum.Alhaji Usman Mahmood Abdullahi thanked the Governor for showing exemplary leadership style by coming to commiserate with them two days after the incident occurred , before he came he sent a delegate to commiserate with them .

Alhaji Usman pray to Allah to return back athat was lost during the incident and assured the readiness of the community to contribute positively to the security of the area.

He commended the security agencies for a Job Weldone, and urged the state Commissioner of Police and other security agencies to send additional number of their personnel to Zaki local government area to improve security network in the area.