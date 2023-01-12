Give Your Votes To PDP, United We Stand – Gov Bala Mohammed

Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has called on citizens of Bauchi and Nigerians to give their votes to candidates under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming elections.

He was speaking in Gamawa local government area of the state during the flagging off of his reelection campaign where he said if given the opportunity again, his administration will continue to do more to upgrade the living conditions of the citizenry thereby developing the state for economic development, with a pledge to consolidate on the gains recorded.

He applauded traditional rulers for their positive contributions to the maintenance of peace and security in the state, calling on them not to relent in contributing to societal development.

In their separate remarks, the district heads of Gamawa, Adamu Abdulkadir Dahuwa and that of Udubo, Aminu Muhammad Malami appreciated Governor Bala for the completion of prominent Bulkachuwa-Udubo road abandoned by his predecessor and promised to support him to succeed in his reelection bid.