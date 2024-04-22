ADC Gives Two-Month Ultimatum To South East Governors To Conduct Council Polls

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has given a two-month ultimatum to governors of the South East states to conduct local government council elections in their states.

The party gave the ultimatum at its South East Zonal meeting held on Wednesday, April 17 at Awka, the Anambra State capital.

In a communique signed by Chilos Godsent, Vice Chairman, the ADC attrbuted the insecurity in the region to the increasing number of jobless youths in the zone.

The party noted that a democratized local government system was capable of stemming unemployment as no fewer than 10,000 youths could be employed in each councils of each of the five states in the region.

Besides being elected as council chairmen and councillors, the party opined that the youths could be appointed as supervisory councilors, secretaries and political aides.

It therefore urged the governors in the zone to prevail on the electoral commissions of their states to roll out timetables for council polls without further delay.

The ADC said the governors risk legal action being taken against them for failure to organize council polls as their action will be in contravention of Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution of the country.