One of the foremost members of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] and member of the board of trustees, Prof A. S. C. Nwosu has resigned.

Prof Nwosu resigned from the PDP on January 12, 2023. He made this action known through a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. I. Ayu. He faulted the PDP’s inability to adhere to the rotation provision enshrined in the PDP constitution.

See letter below…