EFCC Arraigns Former NSITF GM, One Other, For N60m Fraud

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned a former General Manager and Head of Legal Services of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Sir Adebayo Adebowale Aderibigbe and one Ogundele Mura Yisa-Yemi before Justice O.A Musa of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, Jabi, Abuja.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Aderibigbe, Yisa-Yemi, a principal partner at M.Y. Ogundele & Co Legal Practitioners, were arraigned on three-count charges bordering on conspiracy and obtaining the sum N60, 400, 00 ( Sixty Million our Four Hundred Thousand Naira) by false pretence.

One of the counts reads “ That you, Ogundele Mura Yisa-Yemi (Principal Partner, M.Y. Ogundele & Co Legal Practitioners) between 2014 and 2016 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did corruptly give the aggregate sum of N60,400,000(Sixty Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira) to one Sir Adebayo Adebowale Aderibigbe(whilst being a public officer as GM/Head Legal Services of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund) on account of a contract awarded to you as consultant for Processing and Regularizing of TITLE DEEDS AND SURVEY PLANS FOR THE PROPERTY OF THE FUND AT ERA VILLAGE OTO-AWORI. IJANIKIN, BADAGRY EXPRESSWAY, LAGOS, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8(1) (a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under Section 8 (11) (b) of the same Act.”

Another count reads “ That you, Sir Adebayo Adebowale Aderibigbe (whilst being a public officer as GM/Head Legal Services of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund), between 2014 and 2016 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did corruptly receive the aggregate sum of N60,400,000(Sixty Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira only) from one Ogundele Mura Yisa-Yemi ( Principal Partner, M.Y Ogundele & Co, Legal Practitioners) in relation to a contract awarded to Ogundele Mura Yisa-Yemi as consultant for PROCESSING AND REGULARIZING OF THE DEEDS AND SURVEY PLANS FOR THE PROPERTY OF THE FUND AT ERA VILLAG, OTO-AWORI, IJANIKIN, BADAGRY EXPRESSWAY, LAGOS and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8(1) (a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and Punishable under Section 8(1) (b) of the same Act.”

They pleaded “not guilty” when the charges were read to them.

Counsel to the 1st and 2nd defendants , J.A. Karon and I.O. Salawudeen prayed the court to grant their clients bail, while EFCC’s counsel, Faruk Abdallah did not oppose the bail bids, but prayed the court to set terms that will ensure that the two defendants present themselves for trial. “If the court should grant bail, we urge the court to impose terms that will ensure that the defendant comes to trial”, he said.

Justice Musa thereafter granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50million (Fifty Million Naira) and one surety each in like sum. The surety should be a Deputy Director in a Federal Ministry. Also, sureties should deposit their letters of appointment and clear pictures of their residences showing them standing in front of their residences.

The judge adjourned the matter till February 21 and 23, 2023 for trial.