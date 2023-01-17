Calling For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Gov. Soludo Has Spoken The Mind Of Ndigbo – Hon. Awogu

Advertisement

Former Chairman of Ogbaru Local Government Area Council of Anambra state, Hon. Arinzechukwu Awogu has thrown his weight solidly behind the call by the governor of Anambra state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on the federal government to free the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu without further delay.

Hon. Awogu opined that in searching for a solution to a problem, the remote and immediate causes of such problems are integral factors which must be seen as the starting point of its solution.

Awogu who spoke through his twitter handle, described Soludo’s call as a step in the right direction, adding that by such a timely call, the Governor has actually spoken the minds of Ndigbo.

Awogu twitted: “having become clear that the root of the insecurity festering in the Southeast region is tied to the arrest and continuous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, his release becomes a critical consideration in bringing to an end the spate of insecurity in the region”.

Awogu who is the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA for House of Representatives, Ogbaru Federal Constituency, lauded Soludo for recognising the centrality of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release in the dialogue with some aggrieved Igbo youths as a panacea to achieving the return of security and bringing an end to the orgy of bloodletting in the region.

He called on the Igbo nation and lovers of the Southeast region to support Gov. Soludo’s efforts at securing the release of the IPOB leader as according to him, no meaningful dialogue can possibly take place with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu still in detention.

Hon. Awogu consequently called for cessation of all forms of hostilities by all aggrieved groups across the Southeast region as a mark of acceptance of the fresh move to secure the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as is being currently championed by Gov. Soludo.

“Recall that Governor Soludo had over the weekend during the flag off of APGA campaign rally at Ekwueme Square, Awka, Anambra state, called on the federal government to free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader, and went ahead to offer himself as surety should the federal government wishes to release him conditionally”.

“The call by Soludo for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has continued to generate positive reactions from Nigerians who are concerned about the security situation in the Southeast region”, Awogu further twitted.

However, in a press statement issued yesterday, IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful said although Soludo’s call was in order, but the issue of standing as a surety for Kanu does not hold water because the Appeal Court had discharged and acquitted of all the charges, thereby declaring himself as innocent in all the accusations which implies that he does not need a surety to become a free man.

Powerful said it is only in a zoological country like Nigeria that a person falsely accused by the state actors and declared innocent by a court of competent jurisdiction is still languishing in the dungeon, courtesy of government’s penchant for disobedience of rule of law.