Bauchi Gov Inaugurates Rural School, Other Projects

Advertisement

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Friday inaugurated a primary school and Primary Healthcare Centre at Dagauda community in Dambam Local Government Area of the state.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other projects inaugurated included Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities.

Mohammed said the project had been executed in collaboration between the federal and state government with support of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

He said the school project was designed with 26 classrooms, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) facilities, administrative block and staff quarters.

The governor said the 20-bed capacity clinic has been equipped with State of the Art medical facilities to enhance access to quality healthcare services.

“Similar facilities has been provided in two other local government areas of Giade and Alkaleri.

“We chose Dagauda community for this project considering its distance from the state capital and limited access to quality education and healthcare services.

“I hereby urged the community and the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Dambam Local Government Council to protect the facilities for the benefit of future generation,” he said.

Mohammed urged the electorate to vote for him and other PDP candidates at all levels, and promised to provide more development projects, if elected.

Also speaking, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the council, Mr Mohammed Dambam commended the gesture and pledged to ensure effective of the facilities.