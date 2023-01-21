Bauchi Gov Takes Re-Election Campaign To Central District Heads

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has intensified efforts on his quest to seek for voters from voters in Bauchi central Senatorial District when he visited to various heads of districts and villages, to seek their blessings as part of his re-election campaign.

After he visited the six emirs on their palaces Governor Bala visited districts Heads palaces and held political rallies in the seventh Local Government areas of Bauchi North Senatorial zone that included Gamawa, Zaki, Itas/Gadau, Jama’are, Shira, Giade and Katagum.

The Governor deployed door-to-door campaign, while pledging good governance to the traditional rulers, religious leaders, political groups and urged them to elect him for the second to enable him consolidate on his achievements as part of effort to reposition the State.

Governor Bala believed could convince their subjects to endorse him.

He told the traditional leaders not to prevent other candidates from seeking their blessings.

“I urge you to receive any other politician that comes here for campaign. Don’t run away; receive them because you are a father to all,” he had told the monarchs.

In Dagauda, District in Dambam Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Governor Bala Mohammed inaugurated The Multimillionaire Naira Education, Health and Water Sanitation Supported Programme has been inaugurated at

The Project has three Major components including Model Primary School, Primary Healthcare Center PHC as well as Water Sanitation and Hygiene WASH under the Bauchi State, Federal Government and African Development Bank supported programme.

The Model Primary School Project comprises twenty six classrooms, ICT facilities Administrative Block and Staff Quarters while twenty bed capacity PHC was equiped with State of the Art Medical facilities for effective service delivery.

Inaugurating the projects at Dagauda Town, Governor Bala Mohammed said similar facilities were provided in two other Local Government Areas of Giade and Alkaleri.

Governor said Dagauda Community was chosen for the project considering it’s distance from the state capaty and limited access to quality education and healthcare services.

He advised the benefiting community and the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Local Government to protect the facilities provided for the benefit of future generation.

The Governor used the opportunity to solicit for support of his second term candidacy when he visited palaces of District Heads of Dambam and Mashema.

Bala Mohammed also addressed thousands of PDP supporters at Dambam Central Primary School Where he reaffirmed commitment to do more if re-elected.