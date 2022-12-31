You’re a rapist, pedophile, and be ready for EFCC —Anambra lawmaker’s wife threatens him

Paschal is a quiet type. The woman wants to behave like Paul Psquare ex wife and she is getting the same treatment. She was picking fights for any little provocation and flimsy excuses. She left her house, went to Abuja on her own and hired a duplex. She now wants the man to be paying for that house because she took away the children. She started making up stories against the man every day. She used to lock the man outside and his orderlies would intervene. When she was totally ignored by the man, she left her house and went to Abuja to continue her runs life

The social media was agog on Friday, as videos purportedly recorded by the wife of Anambra Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Paschal Agbodike, surfaced online, accusing the husband of wealth amassment, rape, and pedophilia.

The wife, in the video, also referred to the high-ranking lawmaker as a womanizer, wife beater, among other unprinted names she called him; while also seeking urgent divorce from him.

“I never knew that this was who you are and that you cannot stop it. It was until I came into your life that I started hearing stories of how you and your ex-girl friends usually fought in the public, and people would be separating you… You know like threesome because one lady does not satisfy you at a time. You’re a rapist, you’re a pedophile, you’re a complete nymphomaniac,” she purportedly said.

According to her, the husband who has acquired many landed property within a very short period of time does not even care for her and is also too stingy that he even declined to give her money for child support, on the claim that his monthly salary is just ₦400,000.

The aggrieved wife, therefore, threatened to expose the husband to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to explain to the world, how he used the ₦400,000 salary to acquire all the property he has acquired in a short while without any secondary source of income.

She recalled that she could count at least nine property belonging to the Deputy Speaker in their area before she left Anambra State, among other ones in different parts of the state and beyond.

She said, “Since your salary is just ₦400,000, you should therefore be ready for EFCC case; you should be prepared to explain to them, how you were able to acquire all the property you have acquired within such a short period of time, when you have no side business; nothing at all.

“Within a short period of time, you amassed a lot. I know them very well nah, if it becomes hard to identify, I’ll come down to Anambra and point them one after the other.

“By the time I was still with you, you had nine solid property just within that our area alone. Just in that out area alone.

“So, you should be ready to share them with the EFCC since you don’t want to respect yourself. I will turn to a whistle blower immediately.”

Although our reporter could not confirm the authenticity of the viral videos and their true sources; all the efforts made to hear from the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Agbodike, proved abortive, as he did not answer his calls or respond to enquiries made by this reporter on the issue, as at the time of this publication.

However a close family friend told 247ureports.com that “the woman” is a psychopath. He said, “Paschal is a quiet type. The woman wants to behave like Paul Psquare ex wife and she is getting the same treatment. She was picking fights for any little provocation and flimsy excuses. She left her house, went to Abuja on her own and hired a duplex. She now wants the man to be paying for that house because she took away the children. She started making up stories against the man every day. She used to lock the man outside and his orderlies would intervene. When she was totally ignored by the man, she left her house and went to Abuja to continue her runs life.”

He continues, “The matter is in court. The woman took him to court. But it seems that the woman is losing her grounds in court and she started being prejudicial.”