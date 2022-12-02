Take Up Arms For Self-defense, Ohanaeze Youths Orders Youths

Advertisement



. ..Says there will be Bloodbath In Igbo land

… Orders youths to carry arms for self-defense

Call Every Igbo youths to take up Arm for self-defense.

The Apex Socio-cultural youth organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Ohanaeze Youth Council OYC, has raised alarm over envisaged security crisis, lamenting that there will be a harvest of Killings of Ndigbo in subsequent weeks and months.

Addressing Newsmen at Sheraton Hotel Abuja on Friday 2nd Dec 2022, the National President of OYC, Comrd. Igboayaka O. Igboayaka likened the recent massacre at Ehu-Amufu as a mere tip of the iceberg in comparison to the impending danger that would spread across Ozalla, Akegbe, Ituku Ogwu, Elugwu Ezike, among others, if proper care is not exercised.

Describing South-East Governors as leaders without a tinge of empathy, Igboayaka wailed that: “The recent incident which claimed the lives of over 100 people at Ehu-Amufu is just the beginning; there will be a bazaar of killing that will spread across Ozalla, Akegbe, Ituku Ogwu, Elugwu Ezike, Igbo-etiti, Okigwe, Umunze, Arondizuogu, Umuchu, Uturu, Isuochi, Umunneochi, Ohaji Egbema, Oguta, Nekede, Mbaise, Ngor Okpala, Ngalagu, Ezzamg, etc, if Ndigbo continue to trust the security of their lives and property in the hands of these Governors from South-east that lack empathy.

“Ndigbo have been cycled from Kogi and Benue borders. Nigeria security agents have compromised in their duties. It’s now crystal clear that the lives and property of Ndigbo can no longer be secured or protected by the the present APC led government of President Mohammadu Buhari.”

The Council, through her President Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka, therefore, charged various Community Town Union (CTU), Presidents and community Youth Leaders in Igbo land to, as a matter of urgency, establish a ”self-defense security network” and commence recruitment of able-bodied youths who would serve in the said capacity for the defense of the people from external elements.

“At this juncture , Ohanaeze Youth Council calls on Community Town Union (CTU), Presidents and community Youth Leaders in Igbo land to commence immediate recruitment and establishment of “Igbo Community Defenders” against any form of invaders and Fulani Jihadist in Southeast.

Continuing, he added; “In a failed Country like Nigeria, it’s naturally the right of every living thing to resort to unavoidable self-defense, Ohanaeze Youth Council therefore call all Igbo Youths to pick arms equivalent to what Fulani herdsmen, Bandits and Jihadist are using to invade Igbo communities.

“It’s obvious that even in days and years to come, the characters we had and the characters we will have as Southeast Governors lack the courage and Political-will to defend Ala-Igbo.

“We, therefore, call upon, Igbo billionaires technocrats, retired Service men, businessmen and our diasporan brethren of goodwill to support Ohanaeze Youth Council for a strategic self-defense security network at every community in Igbo land otherwise there will be a harvest of killings, a coordinated massacre of indigenous people of Old Easterners.

Comrade Igboayaka advised that the said Community Security Network shall be devoid of the influence of SouthEast Governors, whosoever, as same would be overseen by various youth leaders of the communities and Town Union presidents.

“The Community Security Network must solely be controlled by the Youth Leaders of various communities, Town Union Presidents and compulsorily without the influence or control of SouthEast Governors. This is the viable way out, otherwise there will be further rain of blood in Igbo land”, Igboayaka warned