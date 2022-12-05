It’s not the period of blame games, address the problems of Nigerians, Al’amin tells Buhari, Govs

Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

A onetime All Progressives Congress APC Bauchi State Alhaji Muhammad Sani Al’ameen has cautioned the President Muhammadu Buhari and 36 state governors to develop a political will that will address the problems bedeviled the country instead of blame games s to each other.

Al’ameen stated this today in Bauchi when he interacted with reporters, He said The major problems bedeviled the country include Poverty, insecurity, high cost of living, and bad governance.

The politician said all the leaders have failed to meet the yearning and aspirations of the electorate that voted them into power they left people crying in difficult situations in all aspect of living.

He said the inability of the leaders to make judicious use of the resources at their disposal to improve the living standards of a common man led to the rising level of poverty among Nigerians which was a consequence of the biting effect of insecurity on commercial and agricultural activities. Al’ameen said the President is the chief security officer of the country, while the governors as chief security officers of their states failed in the area of providing adequate security and public safety , which is the primary duty of any government that is to ensure the security of lives and property, without which no sensible human activity takes place. But governments at all levels are unable to fulfil this covenant with the people, thus allowing bandits, insurgents, and kidnappers to turn the country into a killing field, maiming and abducting people, in schools market squares and even on their farmlands all over the country. “Under the current administration the NNPC, failed to remit statutory allocations to states in several months, even monies budgeted for such federal ministries like agriculture, rural development, and humanitarian affairs, are not being deployed in the direction of the people, on many occasions the people at the helm of affairs of these ministries were accused of diverting the money, through alleged dubious ways and corruption, but the executives where silent they didn’t investigate the allegations they allow them to To continue inoffice .He said it’s high time when we should emulate leaders of the world who when they see they are failing they resigned in the best interest of the country.

Al’ameen said presently the country is sinking and the leaders should summon courage to do all they could to provide credible leadership that will rescue the country from sinking instead of the blame games against each other.He advised the leaders to provide exemplary leadership that will ease the hostile environmental where common man is the only one feeling the heat always, and address the challenges bedeviled the country.

The Politician pray for the Peaceful 2023 elections and appeal to President Buhari to fulfill his promise of conducting credible free and fair elections as the very important legacy he will left for the country.

He said President must ensure the autonomy of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and must provide adequate security to ensure peaceful 2023 elections in the country.