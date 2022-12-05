Another Labor Party Chieftain Escapes Assassination

Advertisement



Information reaching 247ureports.com from sources within the Labor Party in South West geopolitical zone of Nigeria indicates that another chieftain of the Labor Party have escaped assassination yesterday [Sunday].

Specifically, Rabiu Ismaila was attacked by would-be assassins who had approached the Ismaila with drawn weapons asking for him be name and identifying him by his association with the Labor Party. This occurred in Osun State.

The would-be assassins proceeded to stab Ismaila numerous times. He is currently receiving treatment.

The latest assassination attempt comes only weeks after the assassination of the Kaduna Labor party leader. This also comes after a failed assassination attempt of the presidential candidate of Labor party, Mr. Peter Obi at the party rally grounds in Ibadan, Oyo State.