Gombe Opens Bids For Construction of New Roads

Advertisement



By Lateef Taiwo

The Gombe State Government has opened bids for the construction of 16 new roads spread across seven local government areas in the State.

The roads to be constructed are categorised into LOTs, with LOT 1 covering Tumfure South and North Network of roads while

LOT 2 is for Kwadon–Kunji–Laleko–Gawo–Sabon Gari Road.

LOT 3 is the construction of Billiri Township roads,; LOT 4 covers Kaltungo Township roads; LOT 5 is Jalingo Township roads while LOT 6 is the construction of Dunbu– Tsando road.

Similarly, LOT 7 is to cover Kumo Township roads while LOT 8 is for the construction of 4 span Bridges at Hayin Kwarin Misau.

Others are: LOT 9 for Bajoga Township roads, LOT 10 construction of 3 Span Bridges and approaches at Titi–Tsangayari; LOT 11 covers construction of roads within General Hospital Bajoga; LOT 12 Access roads within GCSS Dadin Kowa; LOT 13 Access roads within GSS Dukku; LOT 14 construction of roads within General Hospital Kumo; LOT 15 construction of roads within General Hospital Kaltungo and LOT 16 construction of access roads within GSSS Kaltungo.

Nine Companies have already tendered their documents while evaluation of same has begun which will culminate into awards of contracts.

Speaking during the bids opening, the State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engineer Abubakar Bappah said the development is in line with Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s network Eleven-100 initiative which seeks to construct at least one hundred kilometres of roads in each of the eleven local government areas of the State.

He explained that Governor Inuwa, on assumption of office, mobilized contractors to complete the hither to abandoned road projects which were awarded by the previous administration while several others were also awarded with many now completed or at various stages of completion.

The Commissioner maintained that only the best responsive bidder that meet the required criteria set aside for the roads projects will be awarded the contract in order to maintain standard and specifications.

He commended the construction firms that were given roads project in the State for a job well done.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Transportation, Idris Yambiu Buba assured the bidders of transparency in the process of the award of the contract and commended the construction firms for their acts of maturity during the bidding process

In their separate comments, the Chairman of Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Engineer Hamzat Abubakar and the representative of Nigerian Association of Technologist in Engineering (NATE), Engr.Technogist Ibrahim Budidi, and that of Due Process Bureau, Mr. Usman Abubakar all tasked the bidding companies to adhere strictly to the ethics of the engineering profession when eventually they are awarded the construction projects.

Speaking on behalf of the construction companies that bidded for the projects, Mr. Dung Jian of Eighteenth Engineering Company (EEC) appreciated the State government for prompt payments to contractors in the State while describing their relationship with the Inuwa Yahaya administration as cordial.