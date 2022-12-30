2023: “We’re Indebted To You”, Deba Stakeholders Tell Inuwa

Advertisement



By Lateef Taiwo

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya says his administration will continue to give youths all the attention they need to be able to excel and contribute to the development of the society.

The governor was speaking at Deba during APC state-wide campaign rally. The campaign train berthed in Deba Emirate; visited Deba, Kuri-Lano-Lambam, Jagali-South, Jagali North, Kanawa-Wajari wards of Deba LGA canvassing votes for the APC candidates across the board.

The team was earlier at the Deba Emir’s Palace to solicit for his royal blessings, support and prayers and to introduce APC candidates for the 2023 general elections.

The governor said his government recognises the central role youths play in the development of any society, “that is why our administration churned out policies and programmes that impact directly on the lives of youths positively”.

He said, “It is against this backdrop that we initiated the 1000-hectre industrial park which we are committing about 18 billion Naira to provide employment to our youths and open doors for other economic opportunities for our people”.

Governor Inuwa also expressed concern over insecurity issues in the area especially famer-herder conflicts, explaining that his government moved to ban incoming herders into the state and imposed restriction of herders’ movements across LGA boundaries during this harvest season to mitigate clashes in the area.

He warned people against indulging into any activity capable of undermining the peace and progress of the society, calling on them to continue supporting government’s policies and programmes.

He charged traditional rulers and other community leaders to stand up to their responsibilities as leaders and support government developmental drive for the progress of their people.

He enjoined the people especially youths not to allow themselves be used by selfish politicians who are fond of creating disunity and divisions for cheap political gains.

Governor Inuwa observed that development is a gradual process and that community problems cannot be solved at once.

“I hope people will be patient enough with government, because people’s needs are endless while resources are always scarce. Government cannot solve all problems at once, there’s need for prudence in managing the scarce resources at our disposal to achieve maximum satisfaction”.

The governor promised to provide more development projects in the area. “Despite the meager resources at our disposal, we will not relent in attending to the plights of our people. We promised to construct Nono-Deba Road and renovate Deba General Hospital for effective healthcare services in the community”, he said.

At all the places visited, the governor and his team were greeted by mammoth crowd of supporters who converged to show solidarity and support to his re-election bid.

He called on people especially the electorates to collect their PVCs and come out enmasse on election day to vote for APC candidates at all levels.

In his response, the Kuji of Deba, His Highness, Ahmad Usman Muhammad thanked Governor Inuwa for his concern and respect to traditional institution, reassuring his support and that of his people to the Inuwa-led administration.

He commended the governor for executing landmark projects in the emirate and for appointing indigenes of the emirate and the LGA into important positions in the government.

The Royal Father however, called for government intervention in arresting erosion problem bediveling the people of Deba Town and environs.

Earlier in his welcome address, Engr Idris Mahdi, who spoke on behalf of other stakeholders of the area, said Deba people are indebted to Governor Inuwa because of the numerous people-oriented projects executed in the LGA.

He specifically mentioned the historic Multi-billion Naira Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, establishment of Citizenship and Leadership training Institute at Boltongo, complete renovation of GSS Dadinkowa and GGSS Kuri, construction of Kuri-Dasa-Lanbam Road, Boltongo-Nono Road, rehabilitation of Ɓaure-Zambuk-Lubo road, Boltongo-Garin Malami Road, renovation of Cottage Hospital Kuri, revitalization of Primary Health Care Facilities in all the 11 wards of the LGA among others.

In their addresses, the Director General of the Campaign Council, Barrister Zubair Muhammad Umar and the Gombe State Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima campaign organisation, Dr Jamilu Ishiyaku Gwamna said the victory of the APC candidates means the consolidation of the party’s laudable achievements, appealing for people to vote for all APC flag bearers from top to bottom for a complete circle of purposeful leadership.

Others who spoke at the respective venues of the rallies include: Hon. Shu’aibu Umar Galadima (Walin Deba), Yamaltu-Deba Constituency APC candidate for House of Representatives, State House Candidates; Hon. Muhammad Kabiru Kuri and Hon. Adamu Sale Pata; Hon. Habu Dahiru, Commissioner of Health (Dan Masanin Deba), Martin Babale, Former Deputy Governor of Adamawa State among other APC Stalwarts.

At each ward visited, the campaign rally was illuminated by the receipt of hundreds of defectors from the opposition parties by the APC State Chairman, who assured them of equal treatment and charged them to work towards the success of the APC at all levels.