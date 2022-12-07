Gaya/Ajingi/Albasu Federal Constituency: Court Dismisses Suit by Buhari Aide for lack of Merit

By Abba Dukawa

The Federal High Court sitting in Kano presided over by Justice A. A Liman on Wednesday dismissed a case by President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide Bashir Ahmad, challenging the victory of Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya at the All Progressive Congress (APC) primary for Gaya/Ajingi/Albasu Federal Constituency held on 25th May 2022.

In his judgement, Justice Liman maintained that the plaintiff failed to prove the allegations of thump print of multiple ballot votes, depriving his 85 delegates of rights to have access to the election venue.

The court similarly said he who alleged must prove beyond any doubt, stressing that the plaintiff has failed to discharge the burden that lies on his shoulder as the plaintiff.

It could be recalled that Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya emerged victorious with 109 votes during the primary election for APC Gaya/ Ajingi/Albasu Federal Constituency.

Dissatisfying with the result, Ahmad approached the court praying it to nullify the election and order for a fresh election to be conducted by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, however, in his judgement Justice Liman said the election was conducted in line with the provisions of Electoral Act 2022 as amended.

In related development, The member Representing Gaya, Ajingi, Albasu Federal Constituency in the House Of Representatives, Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya said the judgment that declared him the winner of the Primary Election And Candidate of House of Representatives of Gaya, Ajingi, Albasu Federal Constituency of Kano State for the party is a victory for justice.

This was made known in a press statement issued to a newsman by his Senior Legislative Aide Ibrahim Umar in Kano on Wednesday.

“I welcome the decision of the Judge of the Federal High Court, Kano, it is a victory that stands for justice. It is now time to set aside our differences and close ranks for the impending battle, for all is to wage extensive campaign for APC’s victory in the coming 2023 general elections”.

Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya also thanked all his supporters for their fervent prayers and unflinching support saying, he will continue working hard in the consolidation of emerging human and infrastructural developments made across the nook and cranny of the constituency adding as a serving member I had touched the lives of my constituents in a very positive way.