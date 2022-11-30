Military, Ebubeagu’s  Community Women Abduction, Manhandling, Brutalizing;  Gov. Ugwuanyi Written Script  …Concerned Citizens

Advertisement



By Nweke Nweke, Awka

A women’s group under the auspices of Igbo-Eze North Concern Citizens in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State has cried aloud, pointing accusing fingers at His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for allegedly writing a script for clamping down, abduction, and bundling the local government women into the waiting vans of the security operatives into unknown destinations where the women were allegedly interrogated, brutalized, manhandled while varying degrees of injuries inflicted on them.

According to our impeccable source, mothers, wives, daughters, and sisters of Igbo-Eze North had taken to the streets to protest against the alleged killings, abductions, and detention of innocent citizens of Igbo-Eze North by the government security operatives, only for the female folk to be allegedly apprehended and dehumanized on the alleged instruction of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Recall that sometime in October 2022, (that is barely one month ago), Udenu women protested against a high level of infrastructural decay in their area without any form of intimidation, molestation, or harassment, and nobody talked to them nor did any security agents dispersed them with canisters.

Asking whether the people of Igbo-Eze North Council Area of Enugu State are under a spell, some of the women, Regina Ezeja, Nkechi Ugwuoke, and Obeta Omeh, in their respective statements while exchanging views with our correspondent went further and asked if their people have been collectively hypnotized by the state government.

“Are we deaf and dumb? This is not acceptable. It’s not about politics this time. It’s about the dignity of our women. Gov. Ugwuanyi deployed soldiers to violate, defile, and rape our women and as if he is not satisfied, he contracted his militia codenamed Ebubeagu to kill and maim our men.

“Still not satisfied yet, the Governor whose primary assignment is to protect the lives and property of the citizenry has ordered the Nigerian troops to clamp down on the sons and daughters of Igbo-Eze North. The state’s number one citizen should stop playing God because he is human. One day, he will leave power. One day, he will leave this world”. The group decried.

Efforts to ascertain the level of the alleged involvement of the governor proved abortive as both the Governor and his media aide, Comrade Louis Amoke(SSA Media) to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi seem to see nothing good in replying to the text messages we sent across to them.