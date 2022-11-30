Tinubu in Abuja not in the United States says APC PCC

Advertisement



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has said that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate is currently in Abuja not in the United States as being speculated.

“A viral photograph showing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and U.S President, Joe Biden in talks at the White House is the latest in the series of misinformation being dished out by the political opposition.

“We cannot just fathom the purpose of the mischief and the falsehood which emanated from the rabid followers of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate.

“The apparently photo-shopped image surfaced Tuesday night, on the heels of news that Asiwaju will embark on a foreign trip this weekend,” he noted.

Onanuga said although America was listed among Tinubu’s destinations, according to an unofficial report that was widely shared, he could confirm that the APC presidential candidate was in Abuja all through Tuesday.

He added that Tinubu was in Abuja on Monday as well, and had no need to surreptitiously leave Nigeria like some other presidential candidates did.

He said the APC presidential candidate would be travelling to Bayelsa for a rally on Thursday, according to the party’s campaign programme.